NZ's Auckland Airport plans to spend $1.8 bln on infrastructure in five years to 2027

Aug 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Auckland International Airport AIA.NZ on Thursday said it plans to spend NZ$3.1 billion ($1.84 billion) in five years to 2027 to develop and improve airport infrastructure.

The country's biggest airport operator also announced plans to spend another NZ$3.6 billion on infrastructure development in five years starting 2027.

($1 = 1.6855 New Zealand dollars)

