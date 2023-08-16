NZ's Auckland Airport outlines $4 bln infrastructure plans over 10 years

Updates with detail on infrastructure spending plan throughout

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport AIA.NZ on Thursday pressed ahead with its plan to spend NZ$6.7 billion ($3.98 billion) over the next decade to develop airport infrastructure, despite concerns from major carriers that it would make air travel costlier.

Earlier in June, major users of the airport such as Air New Zealand AIR.NZ and Qantas Airways QAN.AX had opposed the plan on worries that the airport operator would pass on the charges to the airline, resulting in higher ticket prices.

Dubbed Price Setting Event 4 (PSE4) and effective July 1, AIA will spend NZ$3.1 billion till 2027 on airfields, terminal facilities, new cargo facilities, among others.

Over the next five years starting 2027, AIA plans to undertake another NZ$3.6 billion worth of infrastructure development projects, including a new domestic terminal, PSE5.

"Overall, we consider that our price path for PSE4 is reasonable given the substantial investment in airfield and terminal infrastructure that we are forecasting to deliver over this period," AIA said.

AIA is also planning to end the year-long freeze and implement higher charges for the airlines per passenger for using the airport with the hope of recovering deferred revenues.

In fiscal year 2023, New Zealand's biggest airport operator did not increase its charges for the airlines. Had it implemented the hikes, it would have received additional revenue of more than NZ$100 million, it said.

The airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.6855 New Zealand dollars)

