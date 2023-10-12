News & Insights

NZ's Auckland Airport financial chief resigns

October 12, 2023 — 04:01 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Adds details of appointment in paragraph 2, September numbers in paragraph 3 and 4

Oct 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Auckland International Airport AIA.NZ said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Phil Neutze had resigned, after over a decade-long stint with the country's biggest airport operator.

AIA said Neutze, who joined in 2010 and was named CFO in 2015, will remain in his position till Dec. 22. Stewart Reynolds will take up the role in the interim.

Separately, the company also reported a 26% increase in total passenger volumes for the month of September, with international passenger volumes jumping 58% from a year earlier.

It also saw a 4% rise in domestic network passengers in September.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

