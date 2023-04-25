News & Insights

NZ's a2 Milk says surprised at Synlait guidance cut, stands pat on outlook

Credit: REUTERS/© Reuters Staff / Reuters

April 25, 2023 — 06:22 pm EDT

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy firm a2 Milk Company ATM.NZ said on Wednesday it was "surprised" at the extent of Synlait Milk's SML.NZ guidance cut after it flagged a potential loss for the 2023 fiscal on lower demand for certain products from a key customer.

a2 Milk, which owns nearly a fifth of the shares of Synlait and is a major customer, left its earnings guidance largely unchanged.

Synlait said lower demand for infant formula products from a customer, which a2 Milk said in a separate statement "indirectly refers to a2MC", will have an impact to the tune to NZ$16.5 million ($10.13 million) for the fiscal year.

a2 Milk said it cut the volume of its order for English label infant milk formula products for March-June by about 1,650 metric tonnes, which is less than 5% of the unit's sales volume.

($1 = 1.6289 New Zealand dollars)

