NZ's a2 Milk says surprised at Synlait guidance cut, stands pat on outlook

April 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy firm a2 Milk Company ATM.NZ said on Wednesday it was "surprised" at the extent of Synlait Milk's SML.NZ guidance cut after the milk producer flagged a potential loss for the 2023 fiscal on lower demand for certain products from a2 Milk.

a2 Milk, which owns nearly a fifth of the shares of Synlait and is a major customer, left its earnings guidance largely unchanged.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.