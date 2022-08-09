NZ's a2 Milk says FDA has deferred request to supply baby formula

Aug 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's A2 Milk Company Ltd ATM.NZ said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had deferred the dairy producer's request to import infant milk formula products into the United States.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

