NZ's a2 Milk says FDA has deferred request to supply baby formula

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Aug 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's A2 Milk Company Ltd ATM.NZ said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had deferred the dairy producer's request to import infant milk formula products into the United States.

Reuters

