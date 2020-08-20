Commodities

NZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk

Contributor
Yajush Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk Co ATM.NZ said on Friday it made a non-binding offer to buy a 75.1% stake in dairy nutrition company Mataura Valley Milk in a NZ$385 million ($252 million) deal.

The dairy producer said the offer was a result of talks to participate in manufacturing at Mataura's Southland facility, adding it had been granted exclusivity to conduct due diligence for a potential deal.

($1 = 1.5293 New Zealand dollars)

