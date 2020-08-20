NZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk

Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk Co ATM.NZ said on Friday it made a non-binding offer to buy a 75.1% stake in dairy nutrition company Mataura Valley Milk in a NZ$385 million ($252 million) deal.

The dairy producer said the offer was a result of talks to participate in manufacturing at Mataura's Southland facility, adding it had been granted exclusivity to conduct due diligence for a potential deal.

($1 = 1.5293 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Yajush Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Yajush.Gupta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 88024 43398;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.