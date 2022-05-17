NZ's a2 Milk faces third class action claim over earnings forecasts

May 18 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Co Ltd ATM.NZ is facing a third class action lawsuit from shareholders who claim they suffered losses over a nine-month period that ended in May last year because the dairy products manufacturer failed to forecast its earnings correctly.

In a proposed class action filed in the Auckland High Court, lawyers for the investors said a2 Milk "issued misleading guidance and failed to amend or withdraw it in a timely manner," leading to sharp losses.

In that period, which spanned August 19, 2020, to May 9, 2021, the company issued multiple earnings downgrades that wiped off nearly two-thirds of its market value.

"Because of the inaccurate information given to the market, investors were unable to make informed decisions as to whether to buy, sell or retain a2 Milk shares," said Philip Skelton QC, one of the lawyers leading the claim.

A2 Milk has over the past few months been served with two other class action proceedings with similar allegations.

The company said on Wednesday it has always complied with its disclosure obligations and would vigorously defend the proceedings.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

