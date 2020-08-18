NZ's a2 Milk annual profit jumps 34% on virus-driven stockpiling

US Markets

New Zealand's a2 Milk Company on Wednesday reported a 34.1% jump in its annual profit as demand surged for its infant formula and other products during the coronavirus crisis.

The dairy producer said net profit after tax was NZ$385.8 million ($254.59 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with NZ$287.7 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.5154 New Zealand dollars)

