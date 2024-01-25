News & Insights

NZ shares fall in early trade, Australia closed

January 25, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares inched lower at open on Friday, even as global equities rose after data showed the U.S. economy grew more quickly than expected in the fourth quarter.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,856.90 points in early trade.

