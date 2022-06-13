CVT

NZ shares extend losses as inflation woes weigh; Australian markets shut

Roushni Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand shares slipped on Monday to mark their lowest level since June 2020, the decline in line with global markets, as red-hot U.S. inflation data fuelled investor worries about more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 lost 1.9% to finish the day at 11136.3, extending losses for a third straight session. Trading was thin as about 19.3 million shares changed hands, compared with the 30-day average of 32.2 million shares.

Markets in Australia .AXJO were closed for a public holiday.

The U.S. consumer price index increased by a bigger-than-expected 8.6% last month, the largest year-on-year increase since December 1981, Labor Department figures showed on Friday.

Globally, investor sentiment was further dented after a COVID-19 warning from Beijing spurred concerns of more growth-strangling lockdowns only a short time after the city relaxed curbs to quell an outbreak from April. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, motorhomes manufacturer Tourism Holdings THL.NZ gave up 3.4% to log its second session of losses, while mining company Chatham Rock Phosphate CRP.NZ added 5.1% to be among the top gainers in New Zealand's benchmark index.

Shares of Comvita CVT.NZ, a company that manufactures and markets honey and other health products, skidded 0.6% to slip for a third straight day. Still, the company forecast double-digit growth in net profit after tax for the full year.

