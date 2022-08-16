NZ second quarter producer price index rises

WELLINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand producer prices rose in the second quarter, with input prices up 3.1 percent and output prices up 2.4 percent, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday. --------------------------------------------------------------- (Pct change for all industries, from previous quarter)

Q2 Pvs qtr Inputs index

+3.1

+3.4 Outputs index

+2.4

+2.6 (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.