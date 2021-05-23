NZ retail sales rise in first quarter

New Zealand retail sales volumes rose a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in the first quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Monday, putting sales 6.8 percent higher on the year.

WELLINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes rose a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in the first quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Monday, putting sales 6.8 percent higher on the year. ------------------------------------------------------------------ (Revised from in brackets) s/adj sales vols at constant prices from prev qtr:

Q1

Pvs qtr

+2.5

-2.6 (-2.7) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Actual sales vols at constant prices, from yr ago qtr:

Q1

Pvs qtr

+6.8

+4.6 (+4.8) ------------------------------------------------------------------ (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

