NZ retail sales rise in first quarter

WELLINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes rose a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in the first quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Monday, putting sales 6.8 percent higher on the year. ------------------------------------------------------------------ (Revised from in brackets) s/adj sales vols at constant prices from prev qtr:

Q1

Pvs qtr

+2.5

-2.6 (-2.7) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Actual sales vols at constant prices, from yr ago qtr:

Q1

Pvs qtr

+6.8

+4.6 (+4.8) ------------------------------------------------------------------ (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.