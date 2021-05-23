NZ retail sales rise in first quarter

WELLINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes rose a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in the first quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Monday, putting sales 6.8 percent higher on the year. ------------------------------------------------------------------ (Revised from in brackets) s/adj sales vols at constant prices from prev qtr:
Q1
Pvs qtr
+2.5
-2.6 (-2.7) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Actual sales vols at constant prices, from yr ago qtr:
Q1
Pvs qtr
+6.8
+4.6 (+4.8) ------------------------------------------------------------------
