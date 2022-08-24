NZ retail sales Q2 fall raises technical recession risk, but job market strong

By Lucy Craymer

Wellington, Aug 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes in the second quarter fell sharply, raising the risk the country is now in a technical recession even as the jobs market continues to boom.

Seasonally adjusted retail sale volumes fell 2.3% in the second quarter on the previous quarter, adding to a revised fall of 0.9% in the first quarter, Statistic New Zealand said in a statement on Thursday.

The data was much weaker than the market had anticipated as many analysts had expected retail sales would bounce after the first quarter was hurt by a significant COVID-19 wave spreading through the country.

Households’ spending power has been squeezed by large and widespread increases in consumer prices, said Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod in a note.

"On top of that, mortgage rates rose through the first half of this year and consumer confidence has plummeted," he added.

RECESSION RISKS

Expectations are that spending growth will remain soft over coming months.

"Notwithstanding improving incomes, the trifecta of soaring living costs, weaker household balance sheets and sluggish population growth are expected to weigh on household spending activity," said ASB Bank Senior Economist Mark Smith in a note.

Economists said the underwhelming data increased the risk that the economy, having contracted 0.2% in the first quarter , moved into a technical recession in the second quarter.

This is even though the unemployment rate sits near a record low of 3.3%.

A broad rule of thumb holds that two consecutive quarters of GDP drops signal a recession yet New Zealand's strong job market complicates whether it will be an actual recession. It’s a similar story in the United States, where two consecutive quarters of contraction have not been enough for economists to declare the world's largest economy in recession.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said in a note that taken at face value, retail sales data suggests the economy may have been in a technical recession in the first half of the year but there were signs that inflation pressures were still building.

"Capacity pressures are so stretched that weaker than expected activity may not necessarily translate to weaker than expected inflation," he said.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is part way through an aggressive tightening cycle having increased the official cash rate in seven consecutive meetings. Currently set at 3.0%, the RBNZ has forecast the cash rate to rise to4.0% by early 2023.

Workman added that the RBNZ is unlikely to draw any strong conclusions on the back of this one volatile piece of data.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

