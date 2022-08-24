NZ retail sales fall in second quarter

WELLINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes fell a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in the second quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Thursday, putting sales 3.7 percent lower on the year. ------------------------------------------------------------------ (Revised from in brackets) s/adj sales vols at constant prices from prev qtr:

Q2

Pvs qtr

-2.3

-0.9 (-0.5) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Actual sales vols at constant prices, from yr ago qtr:

Q2

Pvs qtr

-3.7

-3.7

+2.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------

