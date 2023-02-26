NZ retail sales fall in fourth quarter

WELLINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Monday, putting sales 4.0 percent lower on the year. ------------------------------------------------------------------ (Revised from in brackets) s/adj sales vols at constant prices from prev qtr:

Q4

Pvs qtr

-0.6

+0.6 (+0.4) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Actual sales vols at constant prices, from yr ago qtr:

Q4

Pvs qtr

-4.0

