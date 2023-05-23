NZ retail sales fall in first quarter

WELLINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes fell a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in the first quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday, putting sales 4.1 percent lower on the year. ------------------------------------------------------------------ (Revised from in brackets) s/adj sales vols at constant prices from prev qtr:

Q1

Pvs qtr

-1.4

-1.0 (-0.6) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Actual sales vols at constant prices, from yr ago qtr:

Q1

Pvs qtr

-4.1

-4.0

