NZ retail sales fall in first quarter

WELLINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in the first quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Tuesday, putting sales 2.3 percent higher on the year. ------------------------------------------------------------------ (Revised from in brackets) s/adj sales vols at constant prices from prev qtr:

Q1

Pvs qtr

-0.5

+8.3 (+8.6) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Actual sales vols at constant prices, from yr ago qtr:

Q1

Pvs qtr

+2.3

+4.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------ (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.