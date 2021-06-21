US Markets
NZ regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

WELLINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

“After careful consideration of the most up-to-date scientific and medical data available, Medsafe has announced provisional approval for our young people to be given the Pfizer vaccine,” Ardern said in a statement.

There are around 265,000 children in the 12-15 age bracket in New Zealand, she said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

