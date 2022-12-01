NZ Q3 terms of trade fall

December 01, 2022 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    WELLINGTON, DEC 2 - New Zealand's terms of trade fell 3.4 percent in the third quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday.
	
Export prices rose 3.1 percent, while imports increased 6.3 percent.

Economists were expecting the index to show a 1.6 percent rise, with export prices rising 0.9 percent and imports remaining unchanged, according to a Reuters poll.

Export volumes rose 5.5 percent, while import volumes fell 0.2 percent.

    ------------------------------------------------------------
    (Percentage change from previous quarter)
                         Q3 qtr      Pvs qtr        Yr ago qtr
    Terms of trade        -3.4      -2.3  (-2.4)      +0.4 
    Export price index    +3.1      +3.7              +4.6 
    Import price index    +6.3      +6.1  (+6.5)      +4.1 
    ------------------------------------------------------------
    (percentage change from same quarter previous year)
                         Q3 qtr      Pvs qtr         Yr ago
    Terms of trade        -6.0      -2.2  (-2.3)      +5.3 
    Export price index    +18.4     +20.1             +11.9
    Import price index    +25.3     +22.8 (+23.2)     +6.3 
    ------------------------------------------------------------

The full data is available at http://www.stats.govt.nz. 

fourth quarter terms of trade will be released on Mar. 1.

(wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.