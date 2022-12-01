NZ Q3 terms of trade fall

WELLINGTON, DEC 2 - New Zealand's terms of trade fell 3.4 percent in the third quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday. Export prices rose 3.1 percent, while imports increased 6.3 percent. Economists were expecting the index to show a 1.6 percent rise, with export prices rising 0.9 percent and imports remaining unchanged, according to a Reuters poll. Export volumes rose 5.5 percent, while import volumes fell 0.2 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Percentage change from previous quarter) Q3 qtr Pvs qtr Yr ago qtr Terms of trade -3.4 -2.3 (-2.4) +0.4 Export price index +3.1 +3.7 +4.6 Import price index +6.3 +6.1 (+6.5) +4.1 ------------------------------------------------------------ (percentage change from same quarter previous year) Q3 qtr Pvs qtr Yr ago Terms of trade -6.0 -2.2 (-2.3) +5.3 Export price index +18.4 +20.1 +11.9 Import price index +25.3 +22.8 (+23.2) +6.3 ------------------------------------------------------------ The full data is available at http://www.stats.govt.nz. fourth quarter terms of trade will be released on Mar. 1. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

