NZ producer price index inputs rises in Q3, output falls

Prices received by producers from customers fell 0.3% while prices paid by producers to suppliers bounced back rising 0.6%, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday.

Q2

Pvs qtr

Inputs index

+0.6%

-1.0%

Outputs index

-0.3%

-0.3%

