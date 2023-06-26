News & Insights

NZ minister holds 'positive' talks with China on joining regional trade pact

June 26, 2023 — 01:22 am EDT

By Lucy Craymer and Alasdair Pal

WELLINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's trade minister said on Monday he had a positive discussion with his Chinese counterpart about Beijing joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), though he added all members would have to agree on its admission.

"I had a meeting this morning with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, it was a very positive meeting. Again, we discussed CPTPP," Damien O'Connor told conference after the meeting.

"He understands the role that we have as chair this year, and the fact is that any decision has to be agreed by all participants of CPTPP and there's a process to go through."

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is currently leading a delegation to Beijing that also includes some of New Zealand's biggest companies.

He will meet President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji.

