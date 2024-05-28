News & Insights

NZ King Salmon Unveils Climate Strategy FY24

May 28, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

New Zealand King Salmon Investments Ltd. (AU:NZK) has released an update.

New Zealand King Salmon Investments Ltd. has released its Climate-Related Disclosures for FY24, focusing on the company’s governance, strategy, risk management, and specific metrics and targets related to climate change.

