News & Insights

NZ intelligence aware of ongoing activity linked to China intelligence services

August 10, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s intelligence service is aware of ongoing activity in and against New Zealand and its home region that is linked to China’s intelligence services, it said in a report released on Friday.

“This is a complex intelligence concern for New Zealand,” the report, authored by the New Zealand Security Intelligence service, said.

It added the international security environment in which New Zealand operates is now more challenging and less predictable than has been the case in recent decades.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.