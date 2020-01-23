NZ inflation beats consensus; RBNZ seen on hold ahead of policy meet

New Zealand's inflation topped expectations in the fourth quarter as fuel costs, rents and airfares soared, firming economists' views that the central bank will pause at a monetary policy meeting in February, and probably even longer.
