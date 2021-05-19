NZ government 2021/22 bond programme set at NZ$30 bln

WELLINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The New Zealand Debt Management Office (NZDMO) said on Thursday that its bond programme for 2021/22 was set at NZ$30 billion ($21.48 billion), unchanged from its forecast in the half-year update in December.

The DMO plans to issue NZ$25 billion ($17.9 billion) in 2022/23, a decrease compared to NZ$30 billion in the half-year update. The 2020/21 programme is unchanged at NZ$45 billion.

($1 = 1.3965 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon)

