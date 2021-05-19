NZ government 2021/22 bond programme set at NZ$30 bln

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published

The New Zealand Debt Management Office (NZDMO) said on Thursday that its bond programme for 2021/22 was set at NZ$30 billion ($21.48 billion), unchanged from its forecast in the half-year update in December.

WELLINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The New Zealand Debt Management Office (NZDMO) said on Thursday that its bond programme for 2021/22 was set at NZ$30 billion ($21.48 billion), unchanged from its forecast in the half-year update in December.

The DMO plans to issue NZ$25 billion ($17.9 billion) in 2022/23, a decrease compared to NZ$30 billion in the half-year update. The 2020/21 programme is unchanged at NZ$45 billion.

($1 = 1.3965 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More