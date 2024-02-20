News & Insights

NZ fourth quarter producer price index rises

February 20, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand producer prices rose in the fourth quarter, with input prices up 0.9 percent and output prices up 0.7 percent, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday. --------------------------------------------------------------- (Pct change for all industries, from previous quarter)

Q4 Pvs qtr Inputs index

+0.9

+1.2 Outputs index

+0.7

+0.8 (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.