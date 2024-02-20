NZ fourth quarter producer price index rises

WELLINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand producer prices rose in the fourth quarter, with input prices up 0.9 percent and output prices up 0.7 percent, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday. --------------------------------------------------------------- (Pct change for all industries, from previous quarter)

Q4 Pvs qtr Inputs index

+0.9

+1.2 Outputs index

+0.7

+0.8 (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

