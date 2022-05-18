NZ first quarter producer price index rises

WELLINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand producer prices rose in the first quarter, with input prices up 3.6 percent and output prices up 2.6 percent, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Thursday. --------------------------------------------------------------- (Pct change for all industries, from previous quarter)

Q1 Pvs qtr Inputs index

+3.6

+1.2 Outputs index

+2.6

+1.5 (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.