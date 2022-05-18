NZ first quarter producer price index rises

New Zealand producer prices rose in the first quarter, with input prices up 3.6 percent and output prices up 2.6 percent, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Thursday. --------------------------------------------------------------- (Pct change for all industries, from previous quarter)

Q1 Pvs qtr Inputs index

+3.6

+1.2 Outputs index

+2.6

+1.5 (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

