NZ finance minister says reaching surplus in 2026-27 'almost certainly not achievable'

WELLINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government no longer thinks it will be able to return to a budget surplus in the year to June 2027 and is not even certain of a surplus the following year as Treasury sees slower growth and tax revenue falls.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said it was "almost certainly not achievable" that New Zealand could return a budget in the timeframe forecast in the December government update and that a budget surplus the following year was “not a given.”

“We have just experienced six months of deteriorating forecasts,” Willis said, adding the conservative coalition government elected last year would not be chasing an operating surplus at any cost.

The updated budget operating balance would be released with the government's first budget on May 30, 2024, Willis said.

Her comments came as Treasury released updated economic projections showing the economy was expected to grow just 0.1% in the year ending in June 2024, down from a forecast of 1.5% in December.

“The anticipated slowdown in activity came slower than expected,” Treasury said in a statement. “There is also increasing evidence that labour productivity growth, which plays an important role in potential capacity of the economy, is lower than previously thought.”

The projections are not official fiscal forecasts as they do not take have all the information from government entities.

The December forecasts showed deficits were expected in fiscal 2024 and 2025.

