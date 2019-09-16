NZ consumer confidence eases to 103.1 in Q3 - Westpac survey

Consumer confidence in New Zealand slipped to 103.1 in the third quarter, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index edged down from 103.5 in the previous quarter.

A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

While households are more optimistic about their personal financial situation, they have become increasingly downbeat about the economic outlook more generally, the survey said.

