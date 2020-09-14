NZ consumer confidence drops in Q3 to lowest since 2008

Praveen Menon Reuters
Consumer confidence in New Zealand slipped again in the third quarter and is languishing at levels last seen during the financial crisis in 2008, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index dropped to 95.1, continuing its slide after falling to 97.2 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

The survey indicated that increasing number of households are reporting their financial positions deteriorated in the wake of COVID-19. Low levels of confidence are weighing on spending appetites, it said.

