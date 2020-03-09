NZ Commerce Commission issues warning to HSBC over compliance failure

WELLINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Commerce Commission said on Wednesday that it has issued a warning to HSBC Holdings PlcHSBA.L over its failure to comply with the information disclosure requirements.

HSBC self-reported the matter to the Commission following a routine audit of its business in New Zealand.

HSBC identified six occasions between 2014 and 2018 when it failed to disclose an interest rate increase to borrowers, the commission said in a statement.

The failures affected 225 loans and 180 borrowers. The bank provided compensation to affected borrowers totalling about NZ$7,000 ($4,447), it said.

($1 = 1.5741 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/pravemn))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.