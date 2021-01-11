NZ central bank says it was not specific target of cyber attack

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

A cyber attack that breached the data systems of New Zealand's central bank also affected other users of a third-party file sharing application, the bank said on Monday.

WELLINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A cyber attack that breached the data systems of New Zealand's central bank also affected other users of a third-party file sharing application, the bank said on Monday.

The breach was contained but it will take time to determine the impact, Adrian Orr, the governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, said in a statement.

"We have been advised by the third party provider that this wasn’t a specific attack on the Reserve Bank, and other users of the file-sharing application were also compromised," Orr added.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More