NZ central bank removes dividend restrictions on banks

June 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Thursday it will allow registered trading banks to resume paying dividends, lifting the complete restriction it had placed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank also remained cautious of the global economic headwinds and urged banks to take into account the higher capital requirements to ensure their financial health.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.