NZ central bank removes dividend restrictions on banks

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Thursday it will allow registered trading banks to resume paying dividends, lifting the complete restriction it had placed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank also remained cautious of the global economic headwinds and urged banks to take into account the higher capital requirements to ensure their financial health.

