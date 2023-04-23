News & Insights

NZ Central Bank reduces risk weigh of investing in Business Growth Fund

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Howard

April 23, 2023 — 06:12 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Monday that it would implement a 250% risk weigh for bank investments in the Business Growth Fund (BGF) down from the current 400%.

Announced last year, the Business Growth Fund helps small and medium businesses access finance, and the fund is part of a government plan to grow businesses that would otherwise not be able to access funding.

The central bank said that a 400% risk weight investment applied for investing in an entity but because of the diversification benefits of the BGF the risks are likely to be lower than investing in a single entity.

Risk weights are used to covert a bank's exposure into a risk-weighted assets and banks are required to hold capital against these liabilities.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.