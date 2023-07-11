NZ central bank leaves cash rate unchanged at 5.5%, as expected

WELLINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank held the cash rate steady at 5.5% on Wednesday as it reiterated that its previous rate hikes are constraining spending and reducing inflation pressure as anticipated.

The decision was in line with expectations from 25 economists in a Reuters poll who had forecast the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would leave the cash rate unchanged after a 20-month hiking cycle.

"The Committee agreed that the OCR will need to remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future,” the statement said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

