NZ central bank leaves cash rate unchanged at 5.5%, as expected

July 11, 2023 — 10:02 pm EDT

WELLINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank held the cash rate steady at 5.5% on Wednesday as it reiterated that its previous rate hikes are constraining spending and reducing inflation pressure as anticipated.

The decision was in line with expectations from 25 economists in a Reuters poll who had forecast the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would leave the cash rate unchanged after a 20-month hiking cycle.

"The Committee agreed that the OCR will need to remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future,” the statement said.

