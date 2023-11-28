News & Insights

NZ central bank leaves cash rate unchanged at 5.5%

November 28, 2023 — 08:02 pm EST

WELLINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank held the cash rate steady at 5.5% on Wednesday, but said inflation remains too high and that the committee remains wary of persistent price pressures.

The decision was in line with expectations from 28 economists in a Reuters poll, all of whom forecast the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would leave the cash rate at a near 15-year high for the fourth consecutive meeting.

"The Committee is confident that the current level of the OCR is restricting demand," the statement said. "However, ongoing excess demand and inflationary pressures are of concern, given the elevated level of core inflation."

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer. Editing by Sam Holmes.)

