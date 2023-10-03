News & Insights

NZ central bank leaves cash rate steady at 5.5%, past hikes constraining activity

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

October 03, 2023 — 09:01 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank held the cash rate steady at 5.5% on Wednesday, as policymakers reiterated that past tightening had helped constrain spending and temper inflation as required.

The decision was in line with all 27 economists in a Reuters poll forecasting that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would leave the official cash rate (OCR) at a 15-year high for the third consecutive meeting.

"The Committee agreed that the OCR needs to stay at a restrictive level to ensure that annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1 to 3% target range and to support maximum sustainable employment," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.