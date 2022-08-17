NZ central bank justifies use of pandemic asset purchases programme

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank released a note on Thursday that justified its decision to launch the large-scale asset purchase programme (LSAP) and funding for lending programme (FLP) at the start of the COVID pandemic.

The RBNZ said in its note that both programmes were implemented to reduce the risk of a deep recession in which inflation, economic activity and employment could become persistently depressed.

"The return of liquidity and stability in the government bond market promoted broader financial stability in markets, enabling 'business as usual' activity for government and firm capital raising at reduced interest rates," it said.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has been facing criticism including from a former governor and the political opposition for its actions and impact the programmes are having on inflation.

The central bank bought NZ$53 billion ($33.29 billion) of New Zealand bonds under the LSAP programme. It also introduced a programme that allows eligible banks to borrow directly from the RBNZ at the official cash rate.

The RBNZ added that by using LSAP and FLP, the RBNZ was able to provide additional monetary support to New Zealanders, even though the official cash rate remained unchanged at 0.25%.

"All this was achieved in the face of extreme economic uncertainty associated with an unprecedented global pandemic," it said.

The central bank announced earlier this year that it was reviewing its recent performance regarding monetary policy.

($1 = 1.5918 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Richard Chang)

