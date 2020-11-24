NZ central bank intends to resume LVR restrictions from March

WELLINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday it intends to re-impose mortgage lending curbs next year amid growing concerns of a housing bubble in the country.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it plans to resume the loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions on mortgage lending, removed earlier this year, from March 2021.

The bank will consult in December on re-imposing LVR restrictions at their previous settings, it said in the bank's financial stability review.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Chris Reese)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.