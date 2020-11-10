NZ central bank holds rates at 0.25%, launches funding programme

WELLINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held rates as expected at 0.25% on Wednesday and said additional monetary stimulus was needed to meet its consumer price inflation and employment remit.

Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected the RBNZ to hold rates.

The bank also launched a funding-for-lending programme for banks that will commence in December and retained its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme at NZ$100 billion ($66.32 billion).

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.