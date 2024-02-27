News & Insights

NZ central bank holds cash rate at 5.5%, policy to stay tight for while

February 27, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank held the cash rate steady at 5.5% on Wednesday, as it reiterated that previous rate hikes had helped dampen prices but said that policy needs to remain restrictive for a while in order to bring inflation below its target band.

The decision was in line with expectations from 28 economists in a Reuters poll with all but one forecasting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would leave the cash rate at a 15-year high for the fourth consecutive meeting.

"The Committee remains confident that the current level of the OCR (official cash rate) is restricting demand. However, a sustained decline in capacity pressures in the New Zealand economy is required," the statement said.

