NZ central bank governor doesn't see technical recession

WELLINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank governor said on Friday the bank's core view is that the economy is unlikely to see a technical recession.

"We won't see a technical recession -- there's quite a reasonable bounce back in economic activity for Q2 of the year," Adrian Orr, Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor, told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Retail sales data fell in the second quarter and economists said the underwhelming data increased the risk that the economy, having contracted 0.2% in the first quarter, moved into a technical recession in the second quarter. A common definition of a technical recession is two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Orr said the softening in retail sales was not surprising and "a good signal that monetary policy is biting and that we're doing our job."

He added that there were many things other than retail consumption that were driving New Zealand's gross domestic product.

"Our terms of trade remain strong, tourism is coming back into the market, the country's reopened and ... the investment particularly in construction activity is still very strong," he said.

