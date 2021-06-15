NZ central bank adds debt serviceability restrictions to policy toolkit

WELLINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that it was adding debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available in its macro-prudential policy toolkit.

RBNZ said the minister of finance had agreed in principle to the move on the condition that any implementation is designed to avoid impact, as much as possible, to first home buyers.

