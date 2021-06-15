US Markets

NZ central bank adds debt serviceability restrictions to policy toolkit

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that it was adding debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available in its macro-prudential policy toolkit.

WELLINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that it was adding debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available in its macro-prudential policy toolkit.

RBNZ said the minister of finance had agreed in principle to the move on the condition that any implementation is designed to avoid impact, as much as possible, to first home buyers.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular