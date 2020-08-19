NZ casino operator SkyCity sees annual profit at top end of view

Aug 20 (Reuters) - SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd SKC.NZ on Thursday forecast annual normalised earnings at the top end of its forecast range and said it would book an impairment charge of NZ$161 million ($105.5 million) in fiscal 2020 related to its Adelaide casino.

The Auckland-based casino operator said it now expects full-year normalised net profit after tax between NZ$65 million and NZ$67 million, compared with its earlier forecast of NZ$52 million to NZ$67 million.

($1 = 1.5260 New Zealand dollars)

