NZ casino operator SkyCity sees annual profit at top end of view

SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd on Thursday forecast annual normalised earnings at the top end of its forecast range and said it would book an impairment charge of NZ$161 million ($105.5 million) in fiscal 2020 related to its Adelaide casino.

The Auckland-based casino operator said it now expects full-year normalised net profit after tax between NZ$65 million and NZ$67 million, compared with its earlier forecast of NZ$52 million to NZ$67 million.

($1 = 1.5260 New Zealand dollars)

