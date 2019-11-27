NZ businesses more optimistic in November - ANZ Survey

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

New Zealand businesses were much less pessimistic in November, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday, with its key sentiment gauge at its highest level this year.

WELLINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand businesses were much less pessimistic in November, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday, with its key sentiment gauge at its highest level this year.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 26.4% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 42.4% pessimism level in the previous poll in October.

A net 12.6% of respondents expected their own businesses to improve in the next 12 months, compared to 3.5% expecting business to worsen last month. This was also the strongest reading in 2019.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/pravemn))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More