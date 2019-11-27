NZ businesses more optimistic in November - ANZ Survey

WELLINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand businesses were much less pessimistic in November, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday, with its key sentiment gauge at its highest level this year.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 26.4% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 42.4% pessimism level in the previous poll in October.

A net 12.6% of respondents expected their own businesses to improve in the next 12 months, compared to 3.5% expecting business to worsen last month. This was also the strongest reading in 2019.

