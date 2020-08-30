NZ businesses confidence declines in August, ANZ survey

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Russell Boyce

New Zealand business sentiment in August declined compared to the previous month indicating as businesses were affected by coronavirus restrictions extended in the country's largest city Auckland, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Monday.

WELLINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment in August declined compared to the previous month indicating as businesses were affected by coronavirus restrictions extended in the country's largest city Auckland, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Monday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 41.8% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 31.8% pessimism level in the previous poll in July.

A net 17.5% of respondents expected their own businesses to be weaker in the next 12 months, from 8.9% who had expected softer conditions at the end of last month.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More