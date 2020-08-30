NZ businesses confidence declines in August, ANZ survey

WELLINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment in August declined compared to the previous month indicating as businesses were affected by coronavirus restrictions extended in the country's largest city Auckland, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Monday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 41.8% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 31.8% pessimism level in the previous poll in July.

A net 17.5% of respondents expected their own businesses to be weaker in the next 12 months, from 8.9% who had expected softer conditions at the end of last month.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

