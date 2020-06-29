Commodities

NZ businesses a little less pessimistic in June, ANZ survey shows

Contributor
Renju Jose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

New Zealand business sentiment improved slightly in June over the previous month, although firms continued to be pessimistic even after the country lifted its coronavirus lockdown, an ANZ bank survey showed on Tuesday.

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment improved slightly in June over the previous month, although firms continued to be pessimistic even after the country lifted its coronavirus lockdown, an ANZ bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 34.4% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. That compared with a 41.8% pessimism level in the previous poll in May.

The survey also showed a net 25.9% of respondents expected weaker activity for their business in the next 12 months, versus 29.1% who had expected softer conditions at the end of last month.

Employment intentions show nearly 50% of firms intend to cut staff, ANZ said in the report.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2858 77243;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular