NZ business outlook remains pessimistic in Q1 -NZIER

Removes extra words in lead paragraph

WELLINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand's actual business confidence figures declined in the first quarter of the year although other parameters improved, suggesting a continued recovery in sentiment, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 13% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 6% in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, 11% expected business conditions to deteriorate, better than 16% recorded in the previous period. Domestic trading activity was unchanged from the previous quarter.

The survey's measure of capacity utilisation was 93.3%, from the previous quarter's 95.1%.

There's been a turnaround in interest rates expectations among financial services firms, with 28% of the firms now expecting a hike in interest rates over the coming year, compared with the previous quarter where 14% of firms expected a cut in rates.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Chris Reese)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.