NZ business confidence turns positive in Sept, inflation concerns linger-ANZ survey

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence moved into positive territory in September even as concerns about high inflation remained, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 1.5% of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead, versus a 3.7% pessimism level in the previous poll in August.

A net 10.9% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, versus 11.2% last month.

"Inflation pressures are gradually waning in the big picture, but not rapidly nor in a straight line, and the jury remains out on whether it's occurring fast enough to bring core inflation pressures down in a timely fashion," economist Susan Kilsby said in a statement.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Sonali Paul)

